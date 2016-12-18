Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Plum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Plum Sunday night.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block Golden Mile Highway.
Upon arrival, officers found Samuel Fitzpatrick, 57, lying on the side of the roadway. He was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say Fitzpatrick was staggering through the parking lot of Pugliano’s Italian Grill with a pizza. He reportedly walked into the roadway without looking and was struck by a mini-van.
Fitzpatrick was wearing dark clothing and had not attempted to cross at a crosswalk or traffic light.
Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators. Police say it is not likely that charges will be filed against the driver.
Golden Mile Highway was shut down from Old Frankstown to New Texas Road for several hours.
One Comment
I am upset by this news report about my beloved brother Sam Fitzpatrick. Saying he was “staggering” is very slanderous to my family and me, not to mention my brother who was carrying his pizza in a poorly lit area back to his hotel. Who says so? The police? If so, why didn’t they help him? Horrible to throw that out in that judgmental way without citing a source. He died soon after that. Please take it down. Sincerely, Sam’s sister Terry