Fisherman Gets Ride Of A Lifetime While Catching Sailfish In Kayak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Florida fisherman got more than he bargained for when he hooked a sailfish, while in a kayak.

Mike Bourquin says he was fishing in Palm Beach on October 15 when he hooked a monster.

In the YouTube video he posted, you can see Bourquin being towed around in his kayak by the sailfish.

The fish makes some spectacular jumps as it pulls him around.

Bourquin said he was looking for wahoo and tuna after the Super Moon but decided to head back into shallows to try for sailfish.

He hooked the fish in about 115 feet of water.

The best part? Mike says he hooked the sailfish right in front of a charter fishing boat with clients.

“You should have seen the look on their face when this sail starts jumping next to them,” he said.