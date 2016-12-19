Report: Pa. Pediatrician Facing Child Porn Charges Found Dead In Jail

ABINGTON (KDKA) — Reports say a Pennsylvania pediatrician who was arrested on child pornography charges was found dead in jail.
CBS Philadelphia reports David Kennedy, 48, was found dead Sunday in Montgomery County Corrections Facility. His cause of death was not revealed.
Kennedy, of Pennsburg, was taken into custody after a nurse practitioner who works with Kennedy told officers she discovered child porn on a phone that belongs to the medical practice and is used to handle after-hour phone calls.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The images were discovered on a web browser labeled “David’s iCloud” along with websites that linked to child porn.
It is not clear if any of the images are connected to Kennedy’s pediatrics practice.
One Comment