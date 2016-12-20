Best Bars In Pittsburgh To Ring In 2017

December 20, 2016 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Best Of, Eat See Play, Janelle Sheetz, Play

By Janelle Sheetz

For many of us, 2016 was a long, tumultuous year with a seemingly endless stream of celebrity deaths and tense politics — but we made it through, and it’s all about to come to an end. New Year’s celebrations are being held all over the Pittsburgh area, from affordable parties to fancier affairs with great food, drinks, and live music. There’s a lot to choose from and a little something for everyone, but we’ve narrowed it down to five of the best to help you usher in 2017.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Diesel Club Lounge
1601 E. Carson St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-8800
www.dieselpgh.com

The South Side’s Diesel Club Lounge is throwing a party once again this year, kicking off the New Year with their Bliss 2017 event starting at 8 p.m. General admission runs $30, while Top Shelf Open Bar tickets are $90 and include top-shelf drinks until 11 p.m. Both ticket prices include access to both Diesel and Skybar. VIP packages are also available.

Il Tetto
942 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 867-0177
www.siennapgh.com

Head downtown to Il Tetto, Sienna Mercato’s glass-enclosed rooftop beer garden, for a fun night with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, bubbly bar, photo booth, midnight champagne toast, party favors, and more, all with a beautiful rooftop view of the city. The party runs from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m., although attendees are advised to arrive before 9:30. It is a ticketed event that’ll set you back $120 for general admission, with five drink tickets and gratuity included. Reserved seating will run $150 at either a beer-hall table or banquette. Group rates for both are available.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Olive or Twist
140 6th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 255-0524
www.olive-twist.com

Downstairs in the Cultural District’s Olive or Twist, you’ll find a party going from 9 p.m. until closing time, complete with live music and your own reserved table. Tickets are $150 for a table for two or $300 for a table for four, with the ticket price acting as a prepaid spending minimum which will be deducted from your final bill. Upstairs, you’ll find a “sophisticated” party with a photo booth, midnight balloon drop, open bar, and hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and guests are encouraged to “wear something that sparkles.” Discounted early admission tickets are sold out, but you can still get in at the regular price of $175.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Rivers Casino
777 Casino Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-7777
www.riverscasino.com/pittsburgh

Though the KissFM Morning Freak Show hosts an annual Halloween party, they’ve never had a New Year’s party — until now. Mikey and Big Bob will be celebrating the New Year in Rivers Casino’s banquet space starting at 9 p.m. with “dancing, fun, and food” for $50 per person.

Local Bar & Kitchen
1511 East Carson St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 308-5183
www.localpgh.com

The South Side is sure to be full of parties, and Local Bar & Kitchen is definitely a great — and affordable — option, with dinner reservations until 8 p.m., party favors, a DJ starting at 9 p.m., and fun on the enclosed, heated rooftop deck all night long. General admission tickets start at $10, while Open Bar tickets run $60 and include call drinks, domestic beer, and house wine.

