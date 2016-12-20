Eli Rogers On Vontaze Burfict: Never Played Against A Guy Like Him Before

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers faced Vontaze Burfict for the first time this past week and got to experience first-hand what it’s like taking a big hit from the Bengals linebacker.

Rogers joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to talk about that hit, his big game against the division rivals and what it was like being on the field against a player like Burfict.

“It was interesting, it was one to remember,” Rogers said. “I’ve never been in a game with a guy that plays like him. Not taking anything away from his abilities because he’s a great player, but I’ve just never been in a game with a guy that plays like him.”

Rogers said he even enjoyed getting hit by Burfict.

“It was good, I liked that hit. I needed that, that was a good hit. I got back up and I told him, ‘Hey man, good hit, but you ain’t gonna catch me again,’ and kind of joked with him.”

Rogers also looked ahead at the Steelers huge matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this week with playoff implications on the line and what the feeling is around the team facilities.

“I’m actually in the weight room right now. I believe it’s a greater sense of urgency around the building knowing that this is basically win or go home, so we’re ready to lock in on the game plan this week and put in the work in at practice.”

Click the link below to hear the full interview as Eli also talked about learning from a wide receiver like Antonio Brown and what he makes of college players skipping their teams bowl games to get ready for the NFL Draft.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter