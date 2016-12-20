Ligonier Valley School District Classes Canceled Wednesday Due To Threat

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — School will not be in session in the Ligonier Valley School District on Wednesday due to a threat of violence.

According to the school district’s website, schools will be closed for students and teachers, and 3-year-old Pre-K students should not report.

A letter from superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham that posted to the school district’s website on Monday says a threat was found in the school district that said there would be an act of violence on Dec. 21.

“The threat was not specific to a building, nor was it specific to our school district,” Oldham says.

Oldham says the district has been working with local law enforcement to try to find the source of the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oldham’s office at 724-238-5696 or Ligonier Township Police at 724-238-5105.

Schools will reopen on Thursday. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at all buildings.

Students are asked not to bring backpacks, duffel bags, purses or lunch bags to school. It is recommended that students who pack their lunches bring them in clear, plastic bags or containers for the remainder of the week.

Evening activities have been canceled for the rest of the week.

