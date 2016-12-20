Man Shot After Attempted Robbery In Lincoln-Lemington

December 20, 2016 11:05 PM
LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — A man was shot after an attempted robbery in Lincoln-Lemington on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Paulson Avenue and Lemington Avenue.

Police say officers were sent to the scene for a report that a 21-year-old man had been shot. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was conscious and alert when he was sent to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition.

According to police, two black males wearing dark clothing approaching the victim and attempted to rob him. They fled the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

One Comment

