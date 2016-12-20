Man To Stand Trial For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Girl For 3 Years

DELMONT (KDKA) – A man accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter had an outburst while leaving his preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the alleged abuse continued for at least three years, but the man claims the child made it all up. Tuesday, he denied everything and told reporters he’s innocent.

Walking out of his preliminary hearing on charges he raped a child, 48-year-old Bryan Harrold exploded in a profanity-laced tirade when asked about charges against him, calling the victim a “little lying brat.”

Harrold is accused of sexually assaulting a child inside a Delmont home that he shared with the victim’s family in the past.

The only testimony Tuesday was from the 15-year-old female victim, who was stoic and very clear when she told the court the abuse occurred regularly and was in the home’s basement when no one else was there.

During an interview with police in February, the girl stated that the abuse started when she was 10 years old and continued until she was 13.

According to the criminal complaint, the abuse started during the child’s visits to her mother’s house. Harrold also lived in the home. The girl told police that Harrold would undress her and make her engage in various sexual acts.

She also testified Harrold told her at one point “if she said anything, he would hurt her.”

She also told police that she informed her mother and sister about the abuse. However, she felt that they were afraid to do anything out of fear.

Police also spoke with the mother and sister, who confirmed that the girl told them Harrold was abusing her.

Harrold maintains his innocence.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti: “None of this is true?”

Harrold: “Nothing! Nothing at all! There’s no evidence!”

Harrold is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $75,000 straight cash bond.

Harrold is facing a list of charges including, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors.

