Police: Woman, 24, Made ‘Lewd’ Jail Visit In Front Of Child

December 20, 2016 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Adelina Burke, Butler County, Butler County Jail

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – County detectives say a 24-year-old woman performed lewd acts in front of a child while visiting a man at a western Pennsylvania jail.

That’s why Butler County detectives have charged Adelina Burke, of New Eagle, with indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

Detectives say the visit occurred Nov. 21, but they wanted to review surveillance video before filing the charges.

The visit occurred about 2 p.m. A jail guard intervened after seeing the woman dropping her pants and touching herself sexually in front of the 4-year-old. The guard told detectives that the inmate the woman was visiting and the child could both clearly see what she was doing.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Burke, who’s been mailed a court summons.

  John Dole says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:46 AM

