Teenager Fatally Shot In Sheraden

SHERADEN (KDKA) — A teenager was fatally shot in Sheraden on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street around 3:45 p.m.

The Allegheny County coroner’s office has identified the victim as 17-year-old Rashawn Gibson. He was found on the porch of a home on Glen Mawr Street and pronounced dead at the scene just after 4 p.m.

Gibson did not live at the home where he was found. Relatives say he was visting a friend.

A statement from Pittsburgh Public Schools says Gibson was a 12th grader and a member of the Pittsburgh Brashear school community. The statement said Gibson was a student in the district’s We Promise program, had reached honor roll status and was going to college after he graduated.

Lisa Washington’s Report:

The statement also called Gibson “a leader who pushed his peers to a higher level.”

Grief counselors will be made available to students at Brashear High School.

Police have not made any arrests.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter