Snyder Of Berlin Issues Potato Chip Recall Over Salmonella Concerns

BERLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Snyder of Berlin is recalling some of its potato chips because one of its spices may be contaminated with salmonella.
The recall involves Snyder’s Buffalo Blue Kettle Potato Chips, but only the 8-ounce bags.
They were sold in nine states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
So far, there have been no reported illnesses.
Consumers are being asked to throw the product away or return them for a refund.
For more information about the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.