Police: Man Threatens To Kill Girlfriend After She Messages Ex

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A local man is charged with threatening to kill his girlfriend Tuesday.

The criminal complaint states that things got heated when the suspect found out his girlfriend sent an old boyfriend a message on Facebook.

Police say 31-year-old Christopher West drove his girlfriend to several homes in Uniontown searching for her ex, held her against her will and tried to rape her.

Police say Fayette County 911 got a call from the victim around 9:45 a.m.

She told dispatchers West was holding her hostage in his truck and was beating her. Police responded to Dunlap Street only to find them gone.

They searched the city of Uniontown and found the truck in front of a home on Crow Avenue.

They spotted the victim in the front window, crying and yelling, “Help.”

Police came to the front door and arrested West at gunpoint.

When they went inside the home, they say the victim was only wearing a sweatshirt and had visible red marks, bruising, swelling and bleeding on her forehead and the right side of her face and lip.

When they were driving around town, the victim says West put a gun inside her mouth and shoved it to the right side of her face and said to her, “I will kill you” and “You’re going to take a bullet today.”

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police seized a .32 caliber gun, only to later find that West is not allowed to carry a firearm because he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter back in 2004. They also found out that West doesn’t have a permit to carry a firearm.

He’s in the Fayette County Prison facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter