Antonio Brown Makes $100K Donation To Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown’s skills on the football field receive thunderous ovations from fans. But, what he recently did off the field deserves an even bigger ovation.
Brown posted a simple picture of a check on Snapchat. The check was made out to Children’s Hospital in the amount of $100,000.
Per his Snapchat, #Steelers WR @AntonioBrown is donating $100k to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. What an awesome guy. pic.twitter.com/ZDQBf3MHIJ
— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 20, 2016
A caption on the photo said, “Giving back to the kids…forever grateful”.
The donation clearly shows that it really is the season of giving.
