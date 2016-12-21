Antonio Brown Makes $100K Donation To Children’s Hospital

December 21, 2016 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown’s skills on the football field receive thunderous ovations from fans. But, what he recently did off the field deserves an even bigger ovation.

Brown posted a simple picture of a check on Snapchat. The check was made out to Children’s Hospital in the amount of $100,000.

A caption on the photo said, “Giving back to the kids…forever grateful”.

The donation clearly shows that it really is the season of giving.

  peter joel (@p_ejr) says:
    December 21, 2016 at 3:11 PM

  peter joel (@p_ejr) says:
    December 21, 2016 at 3:13 PM

