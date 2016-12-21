Manager Attacked During Attempted Robbery At Lawrenceville Wendy’s

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Wendy’s in Lawrenceville Wednesday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened at the restaurant in the 4000 block of Butler Street around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, an employee was taking the trash out and noticed an African-American male pacing in the alleyway.

As the employee was going back inside the restaurant, the suspect approached them and asked to speak with the manager. When the employee refused, the suspect pulled out a gun.

After being led inside, the suspected ordered the manager to open the safe. The manager had trouble trying to open the safe, which agitated the suspect.

At that time, the manager was pepper sprayed by the suspect and struck in the back of the head with the gun.

The suspect fled the scene and nothing was taken from the restaurant. They were last seen wearing all black clothing with a black hat, gloves, ski mask and sunglasses.

Police believe the suspect is 18-25 years of age.

As for the manager, they were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

