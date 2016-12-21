Fire Engulfs, Destroys Home In Richland Township

December 21, 2016 6:27 AM By Christine D'Antonio
Filed Under: Christine D'Antonio, Phillips Road, Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A home was destroyed by fire in Richland Township early Wednesday morning.

The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Phillips Road. A neighbor first heard crackling, saw smoke and called 911.

“Upon our arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. I was not able to put anyone inside the house, but we confirmed ahead of time the house was empty. It’s being remodeled so there was no need to get anyone inside the house at that time,” Richland Township Fire Dept. Chief Jim Kelly said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames around 5:30 a.m. However, all that remained of the home was a burned out shell.

“It was like watching a bonfire and it was crazy. It was like this can’t be happening, but it was,” Scott Trombley said.

The house has been vacant for the past three to four years. The owner was doing some renovations and planned on putting it on the market in 2017.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reported injuries.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Christine D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia