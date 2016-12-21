Fire Engulfs, Destroys Home In Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A home was destroyed by fire in Richland Township early Wednesday morning.

The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Phillips Road. A neighbor first heard crackling, saw smoke and called 911.

“Upon our arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. I was not able to put anyone inside the house, but we confirmed ahead of time the house was empty. It’s being remodeled so there was no need to get anyone inside the house at that time,” Richland Township Fire Dept. Chief Jim Kelly said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames around 5:30 a.m. However, all that remained of the home was a burned out shell.

“It was like watching a bonfire and it was crazy. It was like this can’t be happening, but it was,” Scott Trombley said.

The house has been vacant for the past three to four years. The owner was doing some renovations and planned on putting it on the market in 2017.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reported injuries.

