Bicycles Donated To Preschool Children

December 21, 2016 8:28 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Bicycles, Dave Crawley, Family Resources Therapeutic Preschool, Pittsburgh Bike Angels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Christmas came early at Family Resources Therapeutic Preschool.

Kids were all smiles as they unwrapped donated gifts.

“Most of our children that come here may not have a big Christmas like a lot of us have,” says Executive Director Aimee LeFevers. “So we make sure that they have some special gifts to take home with them. And so we have some great organizations who donated some gifts for the kids. We’re just going to have a big celebration. And the families are included, as well.”

After unwrapping their presents, the kids discover that the best gifts are yet to come.

“There’s going to be 25 little bikes coming in here for our 3- to 5-year-olds,” LeFevers explains.

All told, 150 bikes have been donated by “Pittsburgh Bike Angels” to Family Resources locations throughout Allegheny County.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The children’s faces prove there are few things more exciting than that first bicycle, training wheels and all.

Bike Angels and Family Resources will also provide helmets and training, so the riders get off on the right… wheel.

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia