Bicycles Donated To Preschool Children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Christmas came early at Family Resources Therapeutic Preschool.

Kids were all smiles as they unwrapped donated gifts.

“Most of our children that come here may not have a big Christmas like a lot of us have,” says Executive Director Aimee LeFevers. “So we make sure that they have some special gifts to take home with them. And so we have some great organizations who donated some gifts for the kids. We’re just going to have a big celebration. And the families are included, as well.”

After unwrapping their presents, the kids discover that the best gifts are yet to come.

“There’s going to be 25 little bikes coming in here for our 3- to 5-year-olds,” LeFevers explains.

All told, 150 bikes have been donated by “Pittsburgh Bike Angels” to Family Resources locations throughout Allegheny County.

The children’s faces prove there are few things more exciting than that first bicycle, training wheels and all.

Bike Angels and Family Resources will also provide helmets and training, so the riders get off on the right… wheel.