Kevin Stallings On Scott Barnes To Oregon St. Rumors: ‘I’d Try To Hire Him, Too, If I Was Them’

December 21, 2016 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Athletic Director, Kevin Stallings, Oregon State, Pitt, Scott Barnes, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Rumors are swirling that University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Scott Barnes has been offered the Athletic Director position at Oregon State.

Pitt basketball head coach Kevin Stallings was with The Starkey and Mueller Show when this report broke, and here’s what he had to say.

“It’s smart of Oregon State, I’d try to hire him, too, if I were them,” Stallings said. “I spoke with Scott, we had a meeting this morning, and at that time there had been no offer made and I think he might have been waiting to hear something, but again, I spoke to this at length last week and until you really know everybody’s circumstances, it’s hard to understand sometimes, but I know that Scott will do what’s best for he and his family and I told him the best case scenario for me was that they offered it to him and he turned it down, so maybe the very best case scenario for me will happen and for us, but we’ll see what happens.”

Stay tuned to 93-7 The FAN for the latest information.

