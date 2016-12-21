Laurel Mountain Ski Resort Open After Years Of False Starts

December 21, 2016 9:25 AM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Laurel Mountain Ski Resort, Ligonier, Ross Guidotti, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Westmoreland County

LIGONIER (KDKA) — It’s been more than a decade since skiers hit the slopes at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort in Ligonier, but today it opened once more to improved facilities and near perfect conditions.

Laurel Mountain, the name stokes nostalgic memories for long-time skiers in Western Pennsylvania.

“I learned how to ski here,” said Ligonier Borough Mayor Butch Bellas. “I taught my whole family how to ski here back in the ‘70s.”

“Last time I was here, I was 12. It was terrifying when I was 12,” said skier Caroline Arnone.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, new lifts were moving skiers up slope as the resort reopened under Seven Springs management. More than $7 million in improvements were made before the grand reopening.

“It’s a small hometown mountain that skis big. It’s truly a skier’s mountain,” said Mayor Bellas.

What makes the mountain what it is – a well-known and formidable slope, the Lower Wildcat.

“Wildcat’s crazy,” said Arnone.

“Well, it’s one of the steepest around,” skier Eric Larson added. “It’s why people come here.”

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti: “Keep you on your toes?”

Larson: “Oh yeah, the whole way down.”

But for Mayor Bellas, who’s a long-standing member of the region’s ski patrol, Wildcat is just a part of this place that’s deep in his heart.

“I’m probably one of the more happier people in the Ligonier Valley today,” he said. “I might start crying. It is great.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia