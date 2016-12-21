Family Worried About Home After Devastating Mudslide Wipes Out Yard

NORTH BETHLEHEM (KDKA) — The front of Kiley Mulshen’s yard is gone.

“The sound was just awful. I can’t get it out of my head,” Mulshen said.

She said the freezing rain we got Saturday washed it away.

“You could hear the rocks and trees just breaking and you couldn’t see anything because it was pitch black,” Mulshen said. “You could hear the trees just going and I didn’t know if the house was going to go next or not.”

Mulshen was home with her three kids when the mudslide happened. She called her husband who wasn’t home at the time to let him know what was going on.

“We went out and checked the backyard and it was sliding even more,” Mulshen said. “Water was pouring like a river.”

On Wednesday evening, Mulshen’s husband was digging a trench so water could drain away from the house. He’s lived there for 20 years and never had an issue until now. The family reached out to North Bethlehem Township with no luck.

“I guess there’s water coming onto property out there. I don’t have a clue where it’s coming from,” North Bethlehem Township Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Robert Taylor said.

Since it is private property, Taylor said the township is not responsible for repairs.

The slide covered their neighbor’s driveway, so they’re using the Mulshen’s driveway to park their cars in the interim.

“I’m worried about them sleeping here,” mother-in-law Tammy Main said. “I don’t even sleep, waking up to wonder what I hear.”

“I couldn’t help but think where are we going to go for Christmas and what are we going to do with the house if we lose it,” Mulshen said.

The family says they’ve talked to several contractors and just don’t know right now how they’ll afford repairs since they’ve spent all their money on remodeling their home.

North Bethlehem Township officials say the Department of Environmental Protection will assess the damage on Thursday morning.