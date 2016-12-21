Suspects Stealing Guns From Unlocked Vehicles In North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects after nearly a dozen handguns were taken from unlocked cars recently in Westmoreland County.

The thefts started back in October in North Huntingdon Township. Since then, items have been stolen out of 35 vehicles, including 10 handguns.

Clay Pike, McKee Road, Kingfred Drive. Those are just three of the nine streets in North Huntingdon where unlocked parked cars have been targeted by thieves.

“Rummaged through the vehicle, through the center console, through the glove compartment, loose change, stuff that they can grab easy,” said Det. Sgt. David Sage, of North Huntingdon Police.

Some of that stuff includes handguns, ranging from .45s to .380s to .357s. So far, 10 have been stolen.

Det. Sgt. Sage says he fears those guns were traded in for drugs, or money to buy drugs.

Police have surveillance video from a local restaurant on Oct. 23. They say under the cover of darkness that morning, items were stolen from 13 vehicles.

“There were three actors, dark clothing, hoodies and wearing backpacks,” said Det. Sgt. Sage. “They don’t spend a lot of time at the vehicle and they just move on down the street to the next vehicle.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The biggest concern is that those 10 handguns are now on the streets. If the victims could provide the serial numbers to those weapons, then police could determine if they have been used in a crimes.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters: “Any leads?”

Det. Sgt. Sage: “We are working on a couple right now, nothing concrete. It’s a slow process.”

If one of those stolen guns belonged to you and you know the serial number, or if you know something about the crimes, give North Huntingdon Police a call at 724-863-8800.