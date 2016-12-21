Officer Injured After Responding To Carjacking Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police officer was injured by the victim of a carjacking on Pittsburgh’s North Side Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Chestnut Street and Lovitt Way just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, officials say they found the 30-year-old victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds. His name has not been released.

After discovering there was an active arrest warrant out for the victim, police tried to detain him. However, police say he “became combative” and “attempted to flee.”

The injured officer was knocked to the ground when the man tried to get away. She suffered a laceration to her forehead.

According to officials, a Taser and police dog were brought in to try and bring the suspect under control.

Once police got the man into custody, he was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he’s listed in serious by stable condition.

The officer was also taken to the hospital.

“He became combative with officers who were trying to help him while also putting the handcuffs on him. During that attempt to put him in the ambulance, one of the officers was injured. He was actively resisting the officers and she became injured,” said Emily Schaffer, Pittsburgh Police spokesperson. “So, at this point, we have an officer at the hospital in stable condition and the actor is in serious but stable condition.”

Police are now searching for two suspects wanted in the initial carjacking incident. No descriptions of those suspects have been released.

