Ohio Man Allowing Internet Users To Program Home Holiday Light Show

OHIO (KDKA) – An Ohio man is letting people on the internet program his home’s holiday light show from anywhere in the world.

Tom Hammond, who works for the University of Akron, has been working on making the idea a reality for several years.

It uses simple hardware that Hammond says is easy to use and affordable.

“The website actually shows where everybody is coming from and I have had people from France and Denver, Colorado, and China and Russia, the Netherlands. The first day I tried this, I put one little message on Facebook and I had 800 people changing the lights in one evening, which is a little bit crazy but it was a lot of fun,” Hammond said.

Visit the link between 5 p.m. and midnight to play with the lights. Hammond will have the lights up until Jan. 7.

