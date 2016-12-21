Rania’s Recipes: Christmas Breakfast

Christmas is only a couple of days away! If you’re looking for some delicious breakfast recipes, check out these two from Rania Harris!
Banana Pecan Pancakes
For the Pancake Mix:
- 6 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons sugar
For the Pancakes:
- 2 eggs, separated
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 4 tablespoons melted butter
- 2 cups Pancake Mix
- 1 stick butter, for greasing the pan
- Banana-Pecan Syrup (See recipe below)
Directions for the Pancake Mix:
Combine all of the ingredients in a lidded container. Shake to mix.
Use the mix within 3 months.
Directions for the Pancakes (Makes 12 Pancakes):
Heat an electric griddle or frying pan to 350 degrees F. Heat oven to 200 degrees F.
Whisk together the egg whites and the buttermilk in a small bowl. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the melted butter.
Combine the buttermilk mixture with the egg yolk mixture in a large mixing bowl and whisk together until thoroughly combined. Pour the liquid ingredients on top of the pancake mix. Using a whisk, mix the batter just enough to bring it together. Don’t try to work all the lumps out.
Check to see that the griddle is hot by placing a few drops of water onto to the griddle. The griddle is ready if the water dances across the surface.
Lightly butter the griddle. Wipe off thoroughly with a paper towel. (No butter should be visible.)
Gently ladle the pancake batter onto the griddle. When bubbles begin to set around the edges of the pancake and the griddle-side of the cake is golden, gently flip the pancakes. Continue to cook until the pancake is set.
Serve immediately or remove to a towel-lined baking sheet and cover with a towel. Hold in a warm place for 20 to 30 minutes.
Banana-Pecan Syrup:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- 2 small bananas, thinly sliced (3/4 cup)
- 1 cup pure maple syrup
For the Banana-Pecan Syrup:
Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the nuts and saute for about 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the bananas and cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes. Add the syrup and cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until the syrup is hot and slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and set aside in a warm place.
Aperol Spritzer
- Ice cubes
- 1 (750 ml) bottle Prosecco, chilled
- 12 ounces Aperol
- Sparkling water, chilled
- 6 half-round slices of orange
Directions:
For each drink, fill a large wine glass three-quarters full with ice. Fill each glass two-thirds full with Prosecco, add 2 ounces of the Aperol, a splash of sparkling water, and an orange slice, and stir. Serve immediately
Serves: 6