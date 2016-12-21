Rania’s Recipes: Christmas Breakfast

Christmas is only a couple of days away! If you’re looking for some delicious breakfast recipes, check out these two from Rania Harris!

Banana Pecan Pancakes

For the Pancake Mix:

6 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar

For the Pancakes:

2 eggs, separated

2 cups buttermilk

4 tablespoons melted butter

2 cups Pancake Mix

1 stick butter, for greasing the pan

Banana-Pecan Syrup (See recipe below)

Directions for the Pancake Mix:

Combine all of the ingredients in a lidded container. Shake to mix.

Use the mix within 3 months.

Directions for the Pancakes (Makes 12 Pancakes):

Heat an electric griddle or frying pan to 350 degrees F. Heat oven to 200 degrees F.

Whisk together the egg whites and the buttermilk in a small bowl. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the melted butter.

Combine the buttermilk mixture with the egg yolk mixture in a large mixing bowl and whisk together until thoroughly combined. Pour the liquid ingredients on top of the pancake mix. Using a whisk, mix the batter just enough to bring it together. Don’t try to work all the lumps out.

Check to see that the griddle is hot by placing a few drops of water onto to the griddle. The griddle is ready if the water dances across the surface.

Lightly butter the griddle. Wipe off thoroughly with a paper towel. (No butter should be visible.)

Gently ladle the pancake batter onto the griddle. When bubbles begin to set around the edges of the pancake and the griddle-side of the cake is golden, gently flip the pancakes. Continue to cook until the pancake is set.

Serve immediately or remove to a towel-lined baking sheet and cover with a towel. Hold in a warm place for 20 to 30 minutes.

Banana-Pecan Syrup:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup chopped pecans

2 small bananas, thinly sliced (3/4 cup)

1 cup pure maple syrup

For the Banana-Pecan Syrup:

Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the nuts and saute for about 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the bananas and cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes. Add the syrup and cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until the syrup is hot and slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and set aside in a warm place.

Aperol Spritzer

Ice cubes

1 (750 ml) bottle Prosecco, chilled

12 ounces Aperol

Sparkling water, chilled

6 half-round slices of orange

Directions:

For each drink, fill a large wine glass three-quarters full with ice. Fill each glass two-thirds full with Prosecco, add 2 ounces of the Aperol, a splash of sparkling water, and an orange slice, and stir. Serve immediately

Serves: 6