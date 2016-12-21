Steelers’ Boswell Selected For Random Drug Test After 6 FG Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers kicker Chris Boswell received an interesting note from the NFL this morning.
First, you may remember that Boswell made all six of his field goal attempts on Sunday as the Steelers came from behind to beat the Bengals 24-20.
Now, when he arrived for work this morning, there was a note from the NFL taped to his locker.
But, the note was far from congratulatory.
“You have been randomly selected by the NFL drug testing program’s Medical Advisor to complete a urine doping test today.”
“Random” drug test 🤔😴 pic.twitter.com/GaZ5lOfb0e
— Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) December 21, 2016
The timing of the test is certainly peculiar and could very well be coincidental, but Boswell is taking it all in stride.
If I’m on steroids than I definitely need a refund cuz I got the wrong juice 😂
— Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) December 21, 2016
“It didn’t bother me at all. I thought it was funny. I haven’t been drug tested all season until after this last game,” Boswell said in the locker room. “It was just kinda funny that conveniently after this last game… I don’t know what their process is for random drug testing or anything like that.”
Let’s just hope he’s got some more clutch kicks in store for Sunday’s big matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
