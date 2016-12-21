Steelers’ Wives Take On Ravens’ Wives In Charity Fundraiser

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the Steelers and Ravens prepare for battle on the field on Christmas Day, the players’ wives and girlfriends are battling each other off the field this week.
The women are raising money for a charity in each community, and the Steelers have chosen to donate to Children’s Hospital.
The goal is to reach at least $5,000.
For more information and to donate, visit their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/steelersravensladiesbattleforthebucks
