Woman Wanted For Fraud Falls Into Icy Pond While Trying To Elude Cops

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Police say a woman wanted on various credit card fraud charges is in custody after falling into a Pennsylvania country club’s icy pond while running away from officers.
Forty-one-year-old Meredith Calder, of Lancaster, was wanted by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and the Northern York Regional Police when officers got a tip she was staying in a housing development near the Conestoga Manor Country Club in Manor Township.
Police say Calder tried to avoid arrest but fell through the ice and refused to leave the shallow pond. As a result, officers waded in and arrested Calder on Tuesday.
She was briefly treated at a hospital before being released to the custody of sheriff’s deputies.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Calder.
