WATCH: Crosby Gives Early Christmas Gift To Young Fan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the sort of thing young hockey fans can only dream of.

After beating the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena, the world’s best hockey player, Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby, answered the plea on a little girl’s sign.

“I put it over the boards,” she recalls. “And then, I said, ‘Sid, may I please have your stick, please?’ And then he came back and gave me his stick he played with.”

Lydia Wise, 7, of Ebensburg, was at Tuesday night’s game with her dad, Justin Wise.

“He made her Christmas,” he says. “Made my Christmas, too. It was very touching.”

“And then a lady took it,” Lydia continues. “And she said, ‘I’ll give you it right in a second’. And then she gave me a brand new one.”

The new one was autographed by none other than Sidney Crosby.

Lydia and her parents visited our KDKA-TV studio, where she feels right at home in the anchor chair. But she likes that big green weather set the best. She’s able to find her hometown on the map.

Lydia has become something of a celebrity since the Crosby video went viral.

Watch:

“This almost brings tears to my eyes,” her father says. “Just to see the joy on her face.”

Lydia concludes with, “Wheeeee! Very excited!”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter