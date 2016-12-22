Boxer Paul Spadafora Accused Of Stabbing Brother, Threatening Officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Pittsburgh Kid” Paul Spadafora is back in trouble with the law, accused of stabbing his brother.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to the 500 block of Kearns Avenue for a domestic violence incident around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, Charles Marsico, Spadafora’s brother, told police that the boxer had stabbed him and displayed a wound to his upper thigh.

Paul Spadafora and his mother, Ann Spadafora were observed shouting at each other on the front porch.

Police say the accused “assumed a fighting stance” and said he wanted a fair fight. Officers deployed tasers in order to bring him into custody.

Reports indicate that Spadafora tried to spit on officers and screamed “mom, get all their names, I know they have to live in the city, I’m gonna kill them.”

Spadafora is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.