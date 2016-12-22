Budweiser Offers Free Lyft Rides In Pittsburgh For The Holidays

December 22, 2016 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Budweiser, Lyft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Budweiser is expanding an anti-drunk driving initiative to Pittsburgh, and party-goers will be given the opportunity to save some money.

This is good news for people who are wary of high ride-sharing prices on nights like New Years. So how are they doing it?

Budweiser is giving away codes for free Lyft rides ($10 value) starting Thursday, Dec. 22.  The codes are valid for any ride between Dec. 22 through New Year’s Eve between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

How it Works

  • The first 10,000 adults ages 21 or older who visit Budweiser’s Facebook page on Thursday, December 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET, can obtain a Lyft ride credit ($10)
  • The ride credit can be redeemed any day through New Year’s Eve between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time where the campaign is valid and Lyft operates  (New York, Illinois, Florida, Washington, DC, Colorado – and now Pennsylvania and Massachusetts)

The offer is part of Budweiser’s Give A Damn partnership with Lyft that launched in September.

The campaign is valid in Allentown, Harrisburg, King of Prussia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh Valley, Mt. Lebanon-Bethel Park, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Scranton, State College and York.

Comments

One Comment

  1. JC Ciesielski says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:31 PM

    How do you find them? Did they release it? If where? The FB page it’s great.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia