Budweiser Offers Free Lyft Rides In Pittsburgh For The Holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Budweiser is expanding an anti-drunk driving initiative to Pittsburgh, and party-goers will be given the opportunity to save some money.
This is good news for people who are wary of high ride-sharing prices on nights like New Years. So how are they doing it?
Budweiser is giving away codes for free Lyft rides ($10 value) starting Thursday, Dec. 22. The codes are valid for any ride between Dec. 22 through New Year’s Eve between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
How it Works
- The first 10,000 adults ages 21 or older who visit Budweiser’s Facebook page on Thursday, December 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET, can obtain a Lyft ride credit ($10)
- The ride credit can be redeemed any day through New Year’s Eve between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time where the campaign is valid and Lyft operates (New York, Illinois, Florida, Washington, DC, Colorado – and now Pennsylvania and Massachusetts)
The offer is part of Budweiser’s Give A Damn partnership with Lyft that launched in September.
The campaign is valid in Allentown, Harrisburg, King of Prussia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh Valley, Mt. Lebanon-Bethel Park, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Scranton, State College and York.
One Comment
How do you find them? Did they release it? If where? The FB page it’s great.