Steelers Game On Christmas Day Means Open Bars & Restaurants On The North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Christmas is a time for family, home, good food and drink with gifts under the Christmas tree.

But don’t tell that to the Pittsburgh Steelers who are playing at Heinz Field on Christmas Day in a game that’s having a big ripple effect on the North Shore.

Normally, on Christmas Day, all the bars and restaurants along North Shore Drive would be absolutely closed for the holiday, but not this year.

Every one of them, it seems, is going to be open.

“I’d rather not be, but we have to for the Steeler game,” Andrew Stackiewicz, co-owner of The Foundry, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

With the Steelers playing the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, Stackiewicz says fans make for great business.

“We’re usually at capacity about two hours before the game. Depending on the time of the game, we’re filled up after, too. And we have a decent crowd during the game, so that’s a decent boost, too,” he said.

At Jerome Bettis Grille 36, manager Antwain Boddie said they have to be open on Christmas.

“Absolutely, gotta be. It would be a shame for us not to be for the Steelers to be playing at home and we’re not open. We are Jerome Bettis Grille 36,” said Boddie.

Delano: “So you gotta be open?”

Boddie: “Gotta be open. There’s a lot of people coming into town. A lot of hotels sold out right now.”

They’re hardly alone. Burgatory is open on Christmas, and so is Bar Louie, Tequila Cowboy, McFadden’s, Rivertowne North Shore, the list goes on. Although, the hours may differ.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

So what about the employees who must work Christmas Day?

“Since we knew the game was going to be on Christmas Day, we gave the team a heads up and basically gave them time to get things together in order for them to actually work on that day,” says Boddie.

And while working is not always optional, some employees may get compensated a little extra.

“I think they deserve it. No one wants to work. I don’t want to be here, but I have to be,” adds Stackiewicz.

A little Christmas green for the black and gold.