Crime Stoppers: Police Seek ‘Zoey’ Graffiti Vandal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking for help catching a graffiti vandal doing damage in Lawrenceville, Bloomfield and the Strip District.

Police say the vandalism suspect is using the tag, “Zoey,” spray painting it all over those neighborhoods.

“He’s from the Lawrenceville area. He’s very prolific. He’s pretty much terrorized the Lawrenceville and Bloomfield area for about a year and a half to two years now,” said Det. Alphonso Sloan, of Pittsburgh Police.

Police say they have surveillance video of the suspect in action.

He’s described as a white male between 17- to 19-years-old, standing 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, with a slim build.

“He likes to tag residences, garages, commercial properties,” Det. Sloan. “We do think that people in the Lawrenceville area, that someone will know who he is.”

Police say he has a companion, but they believe he’s just acting as a lookout.

It’s not just a teenaged prank. Police say the “Zoey” vandal has caused $75,000 to $150,000 in damages to his own neighborhood.

“We think he is possibly a resident of the Lawrenceville neighborhood,” Det. Sloan said.