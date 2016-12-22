Former Nursing Home Administrator Accused Of Stealing From Elderly Man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former nursing home administrator, who was previously convicted in the death of one of her patients, was back in court to face new charges of stealing from an elderly man.

She is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly man.

Martha Bell, 70, of West Mifflin, was back in court Thursday for crimes against the elderly.

Bell was the owner of the Ronald Regan Atrium nursing and rehab facility when she was convicted of health care fraud several years ago.

Two years later, she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, after one of the residents in the nursing home facility ended up outside, in extremely cold weather, and froze to death.

Bell was back in court Thursday because authorities say she swindled an elderly man out of more than $300,000.

After both sides argued for several hours, Bell was held for trial on all of the charges. She is being held in the Allegheny County Jail because her probation from the earlier charges runs until 2023.

Police say much of the money allegedly taken from the victim was used at the Rivers and Meadows casinos, as well as to pay restitution for her previous crimes.

