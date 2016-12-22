Goodwill Looking For Donations Through New ‘Give Back Box’ Program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chances are good you have ordered or are receiving nice things in shipping boxes this holiday season, but instead of tossing out those boxes, Goodwill has another idea.

“They can use that box to ship back some items they no longer want or need, and it’s all free to them,” says Jessica McConnell, of Goodwill.

It’s called the Give Back Box Program, to use the box you just received to ship used items back to Goodwill.

A number of retailers who ship consumer products are on board, including most recently Amazon, but donors can use any box they have at home.

It doesn’t matter if the box you use is a little one or a larger size. Goodwill is looking for donations of decent value that they can resell, and they will pay all the shipping costs.

McConnell says all products are welcomed.

“Gently-used clothing — it can be men’s, women’s or children’s. Home items are welcomed – books, children’s toys, things of that nature,” she said.

Goodwill will pay to have the box shipped.

“Every package that we receive that’s actually shipped to us and we open up, we actually pay for those packages,” McConnell said.

It’s easy to get a shipping label. Just go online to GiveBackBox.com, print out a label for your box, and send your items on their way.

Jackie Sloss drove her donations to a Goodwill store on the South Side, but she likes the idea of boxing her donations at home and letting the mailman or UPS do the delivery.

“That’d be a great idea because as you go through your days, your weeks, you find things that you don’t use and you’d be glad to donate to Goodwill. I think that’d be a great idea for lots of people,” she said.

Goodwill hopes more of us will unload our boxes by using this unique service over the next few weeks.