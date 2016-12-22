Holiday Traditions: Pizzelles Recipe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has many holiday traditions, such as Light Up Night, ice skating at PPG Place, the windows at Macy’s.
And because Pittsburgh has long been a diverse city with many cultures, several of the local holiday traditions come from early immigrants who came here with their own traditions and recipes.
But one of Pittsburgh’s most beloved holiday traditions is the sweets! And that includes Pizzelles!
Pizzelles
Ingredients:
- 12 eggs, separated
- 2 cups real butter (melted-cooled)
- 2 cups Domino sugar
- 5 tsp. of Baking powder
- 4-5 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 Tabs. Vanilla
- ½ tsp. Lorann lemon flavored oil
Directions:
- Beat egg whites until peaks form.
- In separate bowl, beat all other ingredients together.
- Fold the second step batter into the beaten egg whites.
- Refrigerate overnight.
- Dough is ready to be made into pizzelles.
**Pizzelles freeze well or the can be rolled and filled and they still stay crispy.**
NOTE: Rule of thumb – 1 tsp. of Lorann anise oil for every 6 eggs.
