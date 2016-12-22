Mom Worried After Son Has Terrifying Encounter While Walking Home From School

MUNHALL (KDKA) — James Paul usually walks home from school in Munhall, but not anymore.

His mother, Audry, will be driving him from now on, after a scary incident that happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

“He noticed a car going slow near him and it pulled over right by the breezeway to Park Elementary School,” said Audry Paul.

James, a fifth grader, told KDKA the strange man parked his car and then started following him closely on foot.

“Mind you, this man had on a black hoodie like my son is wearing, with the hood up, all black clothes and a face mask,” said Audry. “My son noticed the guy was behind him and started walking faster. The guy started walking faster.”

At that point, James knew something was not right.

“Whenever he was walking behind me, I thought he was just a regular person walking down Lawrence [Avenue], but whenever I started moving a little faster, [is] whenever he started moving faster. That scared me a lot. I just took off running,” said James.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

James told KDKA that is when the man stopped following him.

“I looked back sort of. He ran off into his car and sped down Cambria [Street],” said James.

“What makes me feel like this guy was definitely up to something was that he pulled up, creeped up with in his car, got out, crossed the road, followed my son and has a mask on. It’s not that cold today. You know?” said Audry.