Report: Missing Pa. Teen Found Dead, Dismembered In Luzerne County

December 22, 2016 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Abington Township, Luzerne County, Montgomery County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Prosecutors in three eastern Pennsylvania counties revealed a tragic development in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl last seen in July.

Grace Packer’s mother reported her missing July 11 from her home in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

On Thursday, the district attorney from Montgomery County joined his colleagues from Bucks and Luzerne counties to discuss “important developments” in the case.

According to the Morning Call, officials revealed that Packer’s remains were found by two hunters at the end of October. Her body had been dismembered.

The girl’s mother, Sara Packer, 41, has been identified as a person of interest. Police say she was reluctant to provide law enforcement with information to assist the investigation.

Packer’s family had told police they thought she ran away from home and might have gone to Philadelphia or Allentown.

