Pennsylvania Man Charged With Stealing ‘Toys For Tots’ Cash

December 22, 2016 9:16 AM
East Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – An eastern Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he stole a donation canister for Toys for Tots, among other items.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Moya, of East Stroudsburg, is also charged with stealing a four-wheeler from a home in Stroud Township and tip jars from at least four businesses in the Stroudsburg area.

The Toys for Tots theft occurred Sunday at the Arlington Diner in Stroud Township. The canister contained about $400.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Moya, who’s in the Monroe County jail unable to post $10,000 bail. He was arrested Wednesday.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

