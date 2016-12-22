Pittsburgh Steelers Team Headlines: Ladarius Green Still In Concussion Protocol

By Danny Cox

It has been an interesting season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but their current five-game winning streak has them sitting atop the AFC North and in control of their own destiny. A win against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend could seal up a playoff spot and the division title, but they want much more than that in 2016. If they’re going to win it all, though, they will need to be fully healthy, which includes tight end Ladarius Green.

Ladarius Green not yet out of concussion protocol

This past weekend in the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers lost tight end Ladarius Green to a concussion late in the game. As of Wednesday, he was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and it wasn’t yet known if he will be available in Week 16.

On Tuesday, Green visited with a doctor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to have his concussion evaluated. During the offseason, there were reports that Green was suffering symptoms from a concussion he had received last season. The Steelers insisted he was held out due to an ankle injury and no confirmation came about either way.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not going to take any chances with Green—or any of his players—when it comes to something as serious as a concussion.

“We’ll follow the protocol to the letter as we always do,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “His level of participation is an indicator of where it’s going or not going.”

The Steelers have relied on Ladarius Green as a big part of the offense this season, and they know he would be a valuable asset against the Ravens. Still, they’re not going to rush him back and do anything to jeopardize his health and risk further injury.

Super Bowl is within reach, but the Steelers have a lot of work to do

With a 9-5 record, the Steelers actually have a chance of ending the 2016 regular season with double-digit victories. They have displayed a dominating force at times, and also showed resiliency when met with adversity. This past weekend’s big come-from-behind victory against the Bengals is evidence of that, and it leaves many wondering just how far the Steelers can go this season.

A victory is a victory and this season, many of the top teams in the NFL have relied on comeback wins or have won by close margins. When all is said and done, a win is all that’s required and remembered.

The Steelers have the tools and the talent to go far this season. Their early-season struggles were due to suspensions and injuries that have been overcome and dealt with in ways that have seen many backup players step up into the spotlight. If they can stay healthy and use first-string players and beyond to plow through the playoffs, it won’t matter if they win by 20 points or two points, as long as they win.