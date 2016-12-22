Report: Ivanka Trump Harassed By Angry JetBlue Passenger

QUEENS (KDKA) — Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was reportedly verbally accosted on a JetBlue flight by a fellow passenger.
TMZ and CBS News report a man holding a child in his arms started yelling at Ivanka Trump, “Your father is ruining the country…Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”
Another passenger told TMZ that Trump tried to distract her children and ignore the man.
He was eventually removed from the plane.
“You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion,” he yelled, TMZ reported.
The Trump transition team and U.S. Secret Service have not made any comment on the incident.
Two officials confirmed the incident involving Trump and said that the passenger was yelling at Trump and her family from a distance, and the decision to remove the passenger was made by JetBlue.
“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” JetBlue’s statement to CBS News read. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”
