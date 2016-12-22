Steelers’ Fans Plan To Take Holiday Traditions Tailgating This Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The last time we had a white Christmas in Pittsburgh was back in 2013 when about a half inch of snow fell on the ground, and it looks like we aren’t going to have a white Christmas again this year!

However, that could be a good thing since a lack of snow will make it easier for fans to get to Heinz Field for the Steelers’ first-ever Christmas Day game.

Gee Schwalenstocker made sure her family was well aware of when Christmas dinner will be served this year.

“I sent out to my family a little note in all of their Christmas cards saying due to the home Steeler game on Christmas, we’ll be celebrating at our house on Dec. 26,” Schwalenstocker said.

She’s been a season ticket holder for 37 years, and though she’s not thrilled the game falls on a holiday, she’s bringing the holiday to her tailgate.

“We’ll probably have some eggnog, pie, clam chowder,” Schwalenstocker said.

She will be sporting her Santa hat and light-up earrings to the game. She even plans on decorating her tailgate with a tree. She says she and her friends will also go around to other tailgates and sing Christmas carols.

Even out-of-town fans are making the trip. Hotels like the Wyndham say they’re close to selling out.

“Typically, a Steeler game on an average night would be an automatic sell out for us. On Christmas, we weren’t really sure. But we’ve gotten there. About 20 or so rooms left,” Director of Sales and Marketing at the Wyndham Grand Tom Hemer said.

Several bars and restaurants on the North Shore will be open for Steelers fans.

“Everybody’s been calling, 100 percent. They want to know are we going to be open on Christmas Day. We’re very close to the stadium,” Christian Miranda, the manager at Tequila Cowboy, said.

“It’s the Steelers. It’s a religion, you know what I mean,” one Steelers fan said.

The Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs also on Christmas Day. Those are the only two NFL games on Christmas this year. This is the first time since 2011 that the NFL has played on Christmas Day.