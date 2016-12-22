Union Issues Strike Notice At Ruby Memorial Hospital In Morgantown

December 22, 2016 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Morgantown, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Strike, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A union representing 950 service workers at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown has issued a 10-day notice that it plans to strike unless a tentative contract settlement is reached.

The Dominion Post reports the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 814 issued the strike notice to WVU Hospitals on Thursday.

The union’s contract expires Dec. 31. Union local business manager Chris Cordwell says union workers will strike at noon Jan. 1 if a settlement isn’t reached.

Cordwell says the union is balking at a proposal by WVU Hospitals that includes benefit cuts and increases in insurance premiums and deductibles.

In a statement, WVU Hospitals says its proposal is “very fair” and would keep workers “at the highest levels” of compensation and benefits compared with other state hospitals.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia