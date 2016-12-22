Water Main Break Creates Mess In Ross Township

December 22, 2016 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Babcock Boulevard, Mcknight Road, Ross Township

ROSS TWP. (KDKA) — A water main break in Ross Township created a mess Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of Babcock Boulevard and McKnight Road.

The 16-inch water main break poured water into at least one home located just downhill, wiping out the front yard and the driveway.

Crews hope to have the break repaired by 7 p.m. One lane of traffic was closed while the damage was dealt with.

