Western Pa. Humane Society Responds To Ads Questioning National Organization

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society, there are dogs, cats and even parakeets awaiting adoption.

And with its soon to be partner the Animal Rescue League, a great number of them are finding homes.

“Combined, we’re adopting out over 10,000 animals. Our clinic is seeing thousands of animals every year for treatment. We’re doing over 10,000 spay or neuters to help control animal overpopulation as well here,” said Dan Rossi, of the Western Pa. Humane Society.

So you’d be right to be confused if you’ve see or hear the ad campaign urging you not to donate to the United States Humane Society, saying they runs no shelters, pay their executives lavish salaries and go on expensive junkets.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “You’re not making an exorbitant salary or taking trips to Hawaii?”

Rossi: “No, I wish I was. We’re here local, our money stays local and we work very hard to save as many animals as we can.”

Rossi, the local Humane Society CEO, says his organization is separate and distinct from the U.S. Humane Society, which now finds itself in a public relations war with something called the Center for Consumer Freedom.

That organization is a free-market group that is taking on animal rights organization like the Humane Society and PETA.

While the Consumer Freedom group claims that less than one percent of U.S. Humane Society funds go to local shelters, Rossi says that’s not the national Humane Society’s mission.

“They’re advocating for animals, changing laws – regionally and nationally that deal with things like farm factories, things along those lines,” said Rossi. “And my understanding is the groups that are running these ads are against HSUS because of those things they do.”

While visiting North Side shelter on Thursday, KDKA met Kamie and Brian Manns, of Carnegie, who just adopted two cats and were full of praise for the local humane society and the services they provide.

“Their checkups, their shots, spayed and neutered both of them, and they’re absolutely fabulous to work with,” said Kamie.

The message is that these are two separate organizations, and while the local feels that the ads against the national are unfair, they’re just focused on continuing their good work here in Western Pennsylvania.

