Emotional Reunion: Army Sergeant Mom Surprises 6-Year-Old At School

TARENTUM (KDKA) — For many families, Christmas means spending time with loved ones. A first grade student in Deer Lakes got two-in-one Friday when a surprise visitor stopped by his school.

“I just miss it all… their hugs, their laughs, their stories from school.”

Brandy Orris is a sergeant in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Hood, in Texas. The former stay-at-home mom, has been in Texas for six months… that’s six months away from her two sons, six-year-old Levi and four-year-old Parker.

“I’m used to having my kids side by side, and my husband comes home on the weekends, and now I don’t even get to touch ’em,” Sgt. Orris told KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

She was granted leave for 12 days, just in time for the holidays.

“I told my husband last night it’s going to be the best 12 days, but the hardest 12 days knowing I have to go back for another six months,” she said.

Rather than just see Levi, who’s a first-grader at Curtisville Primary Center, at home, she decided to surprise him, during the school’s Christmas Sing-a-Long.

During the program, Levi and other classmates shared what they wanted for Christmas.

And just as little Levi, who his mom says is quite shy, said he wanted to see his mom for Christmas, there was a tap on his shoulder… from his mom.

As the two embraced, there were no words, just tears and a hug, a long hug.

“He’s just my baby,” Sgt. Orris said.

It’s a Christmas wish come true for a six-year-old, who wanted a priceless present, one that can’t go under a tree.