Body Of Man Struck By Freight Train Found In Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police say the body of a man struck and killed by a freight train in western Pennsylvania has been found along railroad tracks in Westmoreland County.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports emergency responders found the victim’s remains shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday about 100 yards away from the PNC Train Station at Greensburg.
County Department of Public Safety officials say the conductor of a Norfolk Southern Corp. train reported hitting the pedestrian around 5:30 p.m. The freighter stopped after the accident, delaying a westbound Amtrak train.
It’s unclear what the man was doing on the tracks at the time. Police have not released any details on the victim.
A Norfolk Southern spokesman couldn’t be reached for comment.
