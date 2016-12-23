Holiday Traditions: Hard Candy Recipe

December 23, 2016 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Hard Candy, Holidays, Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local sisters, Carol and Elaine, have operated “Make A Cake” for 35 years, and they and others are keeping one of Pittsburgh’s holiday candy traditions alive.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2/3 cup light corn syrup
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1 dram (1 tsp) LorAnn Super Strength Flavoring
  • 1/2 tsp LorAnn Gourmet Liquid Food Coloring
  • Powdered Sugar (optional)

Directions:

In large saucepan, mix together sugar, corn syrup and water. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Bring mixture to a boil without stirring. When syrup temperature reaches 260 degrees Fahrenheit, add color. Do not stir, boiling action will incorporate color into syrup. Remove from heat at 300 degrees Fahrenheit or when drops of syrup form hard beads in cold water.

After boiling ceases, add flavoring and stir. Use caution to avoid rising steam. Pour syrup into lightly oiled candy molds or a greased cookie sheet.

When cool, break into pieces and dust with sugar to prevent sticking.

