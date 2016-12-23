Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Flock To Mall At Robinson

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — If you’re a last-minute shopper, rushing to check things off your list, you’re in luck. Lots of stores will be open Christmas Eve, and some are open for 24 hours starting Friday night.

The mall is a popular place on Christmas Eve Eve. Even though the clock is ticking, there’s still time left to finish shopping for everyone on your list.

For some people, there is never enough time to get it all done.

“I’m definitely doing last minute shopping. I’m telling you, too many kids,” Lenell Martin, of Beaver County, said.

For others, it’s typical.

“I’m a procrastinator. It’s just the way I am. If it’s what I gotta do, I gotta do it,” shopper Matthew Kappeler said.

Either way, you are in good company if you’re a last-minute shopper.

“I’m actually doing really well. I’ve been able to find everything that I was looking for. I’m having fun,” Susan Goodwin of Beaver County

The Mall at Robinson was packed with people – looking for gifts, wrapping their gifts, and waiting to see Santa Claus.

The mall closed its doors at 10 p.m.

Shopping will pick back up at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve. It will close at 6 p.m. for the Christmas holiday.

Other stores will be open later, including KMart and Target.

Some stores, such as Kohls and Walmart, are open all night Friday and will stay open until Saturday evening.

