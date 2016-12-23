Man Working At Pennsylvania Plant Falls In Icy Pond, Dies

DELTA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man working at a power plant has died after falling through an icy pond.
Calpine power plant spokesman Stu Widom says the man worked for a contractor building an addition to the plant in Peach Bottom Township, York County.
Authorities say he was working overnight when he crossed a road early Friday and stepped onto a frozen pond. They say he fell through the ice around 3 a.m.
Officials say a dive team recovered his body at around 11 a.m.
The man has not been identified. Widom says he worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron.
