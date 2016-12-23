Mom Bear, 3 Cubs Killed After Ingesting Poisonous Plant In Pa.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. (AP) – Game commission officials say a poisonous ornamental shrub likely killed a bear and her three cubs found dead in a church parking lot in northeastern Pennsylvania.
The bears were found in the parking lot of St. Monica’s church in West Wyoming on Dec. 6.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the bears ate the leaves and seeds of an English yew plant before they died. The plant is highly toxic to people and most animals if ingested.
Game Commission wildlife veterinarian Justin Brown says he’s not aware of another case of black bear deaths from yew poisoning.
Officials called it a “perfect storm” of circumstances. The 300-pound sow and her cubs were known to frequent populated areas, where yew typically grow, and the bears were likely foraging for food as they prepared for hibernation.
Officials say the bears likely died suddenly.
