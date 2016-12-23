‘Most Wanted’ Home Invasion Suspect Apprehended

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff has announced the apprehension of a man wanted on two separate warrants.

Russell Crawshaw, 28, was charged with four counts of burglary in July 2013. He pled guilty to those charge sand was sentenced to probation/parole. Since that time, a violation warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Crawshaw was also wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred in Aspinwall Borough in November. Police say three burglars broke into the home through the back door and had baseball bats. During the home invasion, the two victims were physically assaulted. Michael Priester, 31, and Shain William Focht, 28, were arrested, but Crawshaw remained at large.

“Our understanding [is] that the victims did know who the actors were,” Aspinwall Police Chief David Caplan said.

On Thursday evening, deputies received information that Crawshaw was at the Pittsburgh Rivers Casino, where he was taken into custody without incident.

